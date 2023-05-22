I know I’m just a casual fan who has no clue what it takes to run a professional basketball team, but I’m scratching my head over the firing of Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams.
Williams’ firing came after Phoenix lost to Denver in the second round of this year’s playoffs. A year ago, the team was eliminated by Dallas in an embarrassingly one-sided loss at home and, as Suns fans painfully remember, they ran out of gas and lost to Milwaukee in the 2021 finals.
So – to pardon a baseball metaphor in this rant about basketball – Williams was out after three strikes, I guess.
I think too much was expected of Williams. After all, he led the team to great regular seasons the past three years. Some of us Suns fans old enough to remember back before him can recall some truly awful seasons.
I’ll grant that the Suns should have won the 2021 championship. But this year, they lacked two of their key players when they lost out to Denver.