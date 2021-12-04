This week I had the honor of co-hosting Thursdays at the Theatre with Lori Stofft.
I’ve enjoyed this film series for quite a while as have many other Yumans. And I have to say, this month’s film, Corpus Christi (2019) from Poland was an excellent watch. In this piece, an ex-con pretends to be a priest and the townspeople seemingly benefit from his unorthodox manner of guidance.
I wondered if perhaps folks might find the premise a little insulting. Religion can be such a touchy subject, but film can and should comment on all aspects of life. This film in particular provokes so many questions: Does an individual’s past matter if he does enough good later? Do grief and trauma excuse the way we treat others? Does the sanctity of priesthood even matter if even a person with a criminal past can do a good job?
I find it a nice reminder that we shouldn’t be so quick to judge.