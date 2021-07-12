I saw in this newspaper that people living outside of the cities will soon be able to leave out large bulky items like old furniture, tires and pruned tree branches for pickup by Yuma County.
Once the neighborhood cleanup program gets under way, the county deserves a kudo of some sort for best government practices.
As far back as I remember, the county has had a problem with people dumping their castaways in the desert. Presumably that problem would have been solved in the 1980s when the county established waste transfer sites, where people could leave refuse that then would be hauled to a central landfill.
It wasn’t. Moreover the county is incurring shortfalls in operating the transfers. It’s looking at possibly charging a fee to dump at the sites, and, well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure desert dumping would get worse.
But if the county comes to the neighborhoods to pick up unwanted items, there’s no excuse to litter.
Not that there ever was.