Three people in San Luis, Ariz.,, two of them elective office holders, have learned the hard way the state’s law against “ballot harvesting” is not to be taken lightly.
Aimed at preventing electoral fraud, the 2016 law allows early ballots to be delivered to the polls only by the voters themselves, their family members or their caregivers.
San Luis City Councilwoman Gloria Torres, school board member Guillermina Fuentes and resident Nadia Guadalupe Mayorquin recently were prosecuted for breaking the law in the city’s 2020 primary election, and all got fines and/or jail plus probation.
On the heels of their cases, Africa Luna Carrasco this month was sentenced to jail after admitting to fleeing the scene of an injury accident in 2021, when she was serving on the San Luis City Council.
One can hope their experiences will serve as examples for future candidates for office there – and for the voters who will decide whether to elect them.