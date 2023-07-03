The Yuma Sun published a story recently by Cronkite News about an issue that is an ongoing irritant – and maybe worse – for motorists here: tree branches, furniture, construction material and other items that are left unsecured in pickup truck beds and consequently fall out on the road.
Maybe you’ve run across or over this debris. I know I have.
The story quotes officials in Maricopa County renewing calls for people to tie down their truck loads.
What might be more effective than reminders would be hefty increases in penalties for drivers whose loads end up on the roads. The penalty now is $250 for the first offense and $350 for the second, according to the story.
I would say a violator who has already been fined once hasn’t learned a lesson and needs to pay more than $350.
The story went on to say a violator whose roadway debris causes a fatality accident could be fined up to $1,000. Ideally that offender is also going to be criminally prosecuted.