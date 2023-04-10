The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado has been feeling the heat in the wake of several kidnappings of young people that occurred in his city from March 12-16.

Within days of the abductions, family members and friends of the missing assembled in the Colorado River bridge linking San Luis Rio Colorado and Baja California, stopping traffic in either direction. The blockage was a protest aimed at spurring police to solve the cases.

