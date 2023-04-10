The mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado has been feeling the heat in the wake of several kidnappings of young people that occurred in his city from March 12-16.
Within days of the abductions, family members and friends of the missing assembled in the Colorado River bridge linking San Luis Rio Colorado and Baja California, stopping traffic in either direction. The blockage was a protest aimed at spurring police to solve the cases.
Two days later, the protesters, who included mothers of the kidnapping victims, brought their complaints directly to Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas in a meeting at city hall.
The mayor said later in a social media post that he heard them out but urged them not to let themselves be politically manipulated.
That sounds insensitive. I’ll wager the protesters were motivated less by politics and more by anger over not only the abductions but the surge of homicides seen in the city in recent years.
Maybe crime should be politicized.