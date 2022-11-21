Well, the elections are over, the votes have been counted, the smoke has cleared. And we’re all still standing.
If I sound sarcastic, it’s because I am.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Well, the elections are over, the votes have been counted, the smoke has cleared. And we’re all still standing.
If I sound sarcastic, it’s because I am.
For more than a year, since the 2020 presidential election and the rioting at the U.S. Capitol the following January, I’ve been hearing pundits and TV talking heads of all political stripes fretting about the supposed danger we Americans face in losing our democracy.
There were snafus with some voting machines. There were long lines at some of the polls. But those problems were dealt with, and people got the right to cast their ballots.
Likely few people liked the results of every single race occurring in their respective states and across the nation, but they accepted the results. A few candidates are challenging the outcomes of their particular races – as is their right.
But peace prevails. The grand experiment in democracy is safe. The American people made sure of that.
Give them the credit they deserve.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.