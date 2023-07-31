As seems to be the case every summer, the West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis viruses turned up in samples of mosquitoes trapped recently by the Yuma County Pest Abatement District along the Colorado River.
If you check the Centers for Disease Control website, you’ll see that something like four of five people who get bitten by mosquitoes carrying either virus will notice no symptoms or light ones.
Those statistics may seem reassuring, but I’ve known at least a couple of people who suffered severe effects of one or the other virus. And the CDC website says that while death is a rare occurrence among those bitten, it is not unheard of.
The message from the CDC, pest abatement district and Yuma County Health Department is don’t get complacent. And don’t forget mosquito repellent if you’re planning to go to the lakes or river to escape the lovely heat spell that has us in its grips. You can find a list of repellents recommended by the CDS at https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/mosquito-bites/prevent-mosquito-bites.html.