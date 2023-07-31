As seems to be the case every summer, the West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis viruses turned up in samples of mosquitoes trapped recently by the Yuma County Pest Abatement District along the Colorado River.

If you check the Centers for Disease Control website, you’ll see that something like four of five people who get bitten by mosquitoes carrying either virus will notice no symptoms or light ones.

