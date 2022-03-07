I fell on my head in October, so now I feel entitled to lecture anyone who cares to read this.
I was on my usual pre-dawn walk when I slipped on wet asphalt pavement. I experienced symptoms of what I thought was a concussion, but then one morning I couldn’t make my legs work to climb out of bed. I got airlifted to Phoenix for what turned out to be a subdural hematoma.
I spent six weeks either lying in a hospital bed or doing therapy to relearn basic skills like walking, swallowing food and doing long division math.
I owe much to Barrow Neurological Institute, Southwest Rehabilitation in Yuma, my wife Kim and family and all who sent prayers my way for helping me out of my hole.
Anyway, the lecture: If you ride a bicycle or ATV, wear a helmet. If you take a hit on the head, get a CT scan to rule out any problems.