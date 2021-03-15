I recall the 1980s when most storefronts along Main Street were weathered and shuttered.
In the following years, the city tore out the plaza in the 200 and 300 blocks, reopening the street to through traffic, and made downtown renovations. County government moved into a building on Main. Businesses began to return. The downtown got vibrant again, though maybe not like in its heyday in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Then the pandemic came, and restaurants and bars closed awhile. I imagine the area was as dead as I remembered it in the ‘80s.
A couple of Saturdays ago, my wife and I visited the downtown and saw people out walking around, frequenting shops and packing the outdoor seating areas established by restaurants as part of social distancing protocols. No doubt the crowd was attracted by sunny skies, mild temperatures and optimism that COVID-19 is finally waning.
If you’re looking for a weekend diversion, a visit to the downtown might be in order. While COVID-19 cases are down. Before summer comes.