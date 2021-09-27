There must be times the people of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department feel like they’ve been run ragged.
I say that based on the many news stories I see about the department sending firefighters and ambulance crews to automobile accidents occurring within its jurisdiction in and around Somerton.
I don’t know if SCFD handles as many calls as other agencies that cover more populated communities or larger geographic areas, such as the Yuma and San Luis fire departments. But the Somerton department often responds to multiple accidents occurring daily on rural roads where car crashes should be few and far between.
What is going on? Are drivers in such a hurry to get where they’re going?
Unfortunately, accidents will be more likely during the upcoming harvest season when traffic is heavier as labor buses and other farming vehicles use the same roads.
Take care if your travels lead you onto south county roads.