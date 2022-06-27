Who would have thought you could get smacked in the face with a water balloon just for celebrating the nation’s birthday?
About a decade ago, someone came up with the idea of adding a balloon fight to the schedule of activities held as part of Somerton’s 4th of July celebration at Council Park.
This year the city plans to fill up 57,000 balloons that people attending the festivities can then throw at one another. That should give everyone plenty of opportunity to come away from the shindig sopping wet.
At one time organizers of the event hoped to be recognized by Guinness World Records for having staged the world’s largest water balloon fight. They were never able to set the record, but the fight has nonetheless remained a popular feature of Somerton’s celebration of the Fourth.
Perhaps that’s because people are looking for any way to beat the heat.