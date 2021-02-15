Given challenges they face, presidents’ lives are as compelling as any suspense novel. This being Presidents Day, I’ll throw out titles of presidential reads I’ve enjoyed, in case you’re looking for a new book.
Brett Baier and Evan Thomas write about how Dwight D. Eisenhower kept us prosperous and out of nuclear war, in, respectively, “Three Days in January” and “Ike’s Bluff.”
Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals” explains how Lincoln forged men with conflicting agendas into an effective cabinet. She also wrote “The Bully Pulpit,” about Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, presidents and friends-turned-bitter enemies.
FDR’s efforts to pull us out of the Depression are documented in H.W. Brands’ “Traitor to His Class.”
Brands writes about Harry S. Truman’s controversial firing of General Douglas MacArthur in “The General vs. the President.” David McCullough also wrote a fascinating Truman bio.
Ron Chernow redeems Ulysses S. Grant’s presidency in “Grant.” Bill Clinton’s early years are recounted by David Maraniss in “First in His Class.”