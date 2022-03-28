Having forced cancelation of the Yuma County Fair in 2020, the pandemic next prompted postponement of the carnival portion of the 2021 fair to October of last year.
Organizers knew the fair would return to its regular spring schedule sooner or later, but at the same time they entertained the notion of making the Yuma County Fair Fall Fest a recurring event of its own, one that could complement the spring fair.
Flash forward to today: COVID-19 case rates have dropped significantly in the county, and the fair will kick off on Tuesday, resuming in the spring for the first time in two years.
So what happened the idea of having a fall event? It’s still on the table, says Frances Garcia, marketing coordinator for the fairgrounds.
“We do want to have a fall fest, but we haven’t made any decisions about when or what that’s going to look like,” she said recently.
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.