The other night someone on social media posted a meme about getting older. I don’t remember the exact words, but it was something like this: “You can gauge hold old you are by how long it takes you to get up off the floor.”
No truer words have ever been spoken.
As I approach 60, I’ve noticed that my mobility has definitely worsened – likely the result of age and a back afflicted with a slipped disc, bone spurs and arthritis. Heck, I can’t even sweep for an extended time because my back stiffens up.
The other day I thought I would do yoga to stretch my back. Bad idea! I ended up like a pretzel on the floor and couldn’t get up.
I laughed it off and was reminded of a favorite quote by comedian George Burns: “You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.”