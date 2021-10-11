The author of the latest tell-all book about Donald Trump’s presidency has a Yuma connection.
As reported by the Yuma Sun in July 2019, Stephanie Grisham, press secretary to both Trump and first lady Melania Trump, lived in Yuma in the late 1990s while her husband was a local TV news anchor.
Among revelations in her book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now”:
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner meddled incompetently in White House policies to the detriment of the nation, Melania behaved passively aggressively toward the president following disclosures of dalliances with a porn star and a Playmate, Donald Trump forewarned Vladimir Putin he would be talking tough to the Russian leader for the news cameras at a G20 summit.
I imagine the book is winning her few friends. Trump loyalists will see it as an act of betrayal and ingratitude. Foes will say she owed it to country to speak out a lot sooner if she thought the president was so bad.