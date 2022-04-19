World Boxing Council heavyweight
champion Tyson Fury will look to defend his title against Dillian Whyte on April 23 in London.
I expect to see Fury’s slick boxing style on full display in this bout. At 6-foot-9, Fury has uncanny footwork for a man his size. With the ability to fight as either an orthodox or southpaw, I think Fury will be able to frustrate Whyte by using different angles to generate offense.
On the flip side, Whyte is very tough and carries a certain amount of moxie in his own right. Although Whyte was knocked out by former champion Anthony Joshua in 2015, being competitive in that bout makes me believe Whyte will not go away easily when challenged.
I think Fury will win via knockout in the later rounds, but he must tread carefully because Whyte is every bit as dangerous as previous opponent Deontay Wilder.