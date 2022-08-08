Karen Bowen, who writes the Desert Gardener column for this newspaper, had an interesting piece in Wednesday’s edition about how Millennials are discovering gardening for themselves.
Many of them are renters who don’t have garden plots of their own, but a desire for a healthy diet and to do their part to help the environment is prompting them to grow their own flowers and vegetables in containers.
I wonder if inflation is leading more people – not just Millennials but Gen Xers and Baby Boomers – to resort to gardening.
I was well into my 40s when I started gardening and have since grown a variety of vegetables in the backyard plot. I like the idea of being self-sufficient, but don’t delude myself that my vaguely green thumb will provide for all of mine and my wife’s needs.
In the end, I’ll swallow hard and dig a little deeper in the pocket to pay for produce at the market.