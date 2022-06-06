I just read “My War Gone By, How I Miss It So,” a memoir by British news correspondent Anthony Lloyd about his experiences covering the fighting among the various factions in Bosnia in the early 1990s.
Lloyd relates taking a break from that war to go to Chechnya, to cover the fight by the former republic of the Soviet Union to break away from Russia. And what he witnessed presages what is happening today in Ukraine.
The Chechen fighters proved to be tougher than expected, so the Russians resorted to using artillery and air power to level all of Chechnya’s principal city, Grozny, killing civilians along with the combatants.
Lloyd speculates that the West would have armed the Chechens in their fight for autonomy, had it not been for the Cold War having ended. So, he says, what was considered by many a just fight by the Chechens was undermined by “politics of a new world order.”