I used to write about county government for this newspaper, and even then I concluded that a county administrator has a tough job.
The administrator has to manage the sometimes conflicting agendas of county supervisors and other elected officials. The administrator feels the wrath of angry taxpayers. The employees the administrator supervises don’t always like his or her decisions. Then there are media folks sometimes asking the administrator inconvenient questions.
That said, there are rewards to heading up an organization like county government. Otherwise, who would take the job?
I see Ian McGaughey has been named Yuma County’s new administrator, succeeding Susan Thorpe, who is retiring. Previously he was city administrator in Somerton, where, from all I could see, he was highly regarded.
Two years ago he came to the county to be deputy administrator. He obviously earned the trust and respect of the board of supervisors, given that it voted unanimously to promote to administrator.
Here’s wishing him the best in his new endeavor.