I’m glad Joe Biden hasn’t tried to walk back his comments last week about Chinese leader Xi Jinping being a dictator.
The president’s remarks, made at a California fundraiser in the context of the Chinese spy balloon shot down earlier this year, brought about the predictable angry response from China, which called the comments “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”
Maybe Biden’s timing wasn’t the best, coming on the heels of the secretary of state’s visit to Beijing to try to patch relations between the two countries. But what he said is well-known, or should be, to everyone.
What else can you say about a Chinese leader who has amassed more personal power than any of his predecessors since Mao Zedong and who, according to the Washington, D.C.-based human rights organization Freedom House, has further tightened controls on all aspects of life in that nation?
If Biden said more than what he intended to say, then that was a slip of the tongue meant to be heard far and wide.