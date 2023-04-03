An on-again, off-again follower of the Phoenix Suns over decades, I’ve seen how a single player can energize the team.

In 1969, the Suns got Connie Hawkins, who was instrumental in transforming the Suns from a basement dweller to a playoff contender. Unfortunately, the Suns got him in the twilight of his career, and his stats fell off after his debut year.

