An on-again, off-again follower of the Phoenix Suns over decades, I’ve seen how a single player can energize the team.
In 1969, the Suns got Connie Hawkins, who was instrumental in transforming the Suns from a basement dweller to a playoff contender. Unfortunately, the Suns got him in the twilight of his career, and his stats fell off after his debut year.
In 1992 along came Charles Barkley, who led the Suns to the finals in ‘93.
The acquisitions of Devin Booker and Chris Paul again turned the Suns into a contender, but the team couldn’t quite put together a title-winning combination, not in 2021, nor the following year.
The Suns seemed to have all essential pieces in place this year after making huge trade concessions for Kevin Durant. The team began to go on a tear, only to hit the skids when an ankle injury sidelined him.
Has Durant come back soon enough to assure the Suns a playoff spot, even a title?