By the time you read this, I’ll be gone. Not gone gone. Just departed from this space at the top of the page.
It’s time to retire from the newspaper racket after more than 40 years, most of them spent in Yuma.
It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to write about or oversee coverage of events of importance for readers of the Yuma Sun and of Bajo El Sol, the Sun’s Spanish-language sibling newspaper.
My job has allowed me to have a bird’s eye view of many significant happenings: the growth of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton as thriving, vibrant communities, our agricultural industry’s role in feeding the nation, the transition made by our military community from facing a Cold War adversary to protecting us from terrorism, our strengthening ties with the Mexican border cities near us, and ... the list could go on and on.
And I want to thank all of you for having been our readers over the years..
