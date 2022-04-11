If you’ve read any books about the waning days of Nazi Germany, you likely saw that Soviet soldiers on the way to conquering Berlin committed rape and other atrocities against German civilians caught up in the war. Presumably it was payback for all the horrors previously inflicted by the German army on Russian soil.
Flash forward to today: Russia has invaded Ukraine without provocation. And while occupying areas surrounding the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Russian soldiers have executed hundreds of innocent non-combatants.
It would seem that in nearly a century, Russia has learned nothing.
Some commentators and President Biden himself have sought to label the conflict as Putin’s war. Given that opinion polls suggest a wide majority of Russians support him, it’s not his war alone.
It’s Russia’s war, and we should call it like it is.
That said, the western world should not worry about what effect economic sanctions are having on the average Russian who doesn’t have a hand in the actual fighting.