The official first day of summer was yesterday. That may surprise those who assumed it arrived last week, when highs – and lows – climbed into the unseasonable realm.
You’ve probably seen in the news that not only us but the whole West has been in the grips of a heat wave.
The mercury even rose into the triple digits in Montana, where many winter visitors wait while a Yuma summer runs its course. Now they can relate to those of us who stick around June through September, when:
• We can get hot water from two taps.
• We steer our cars with finger tips to save the rest of our hands from burns.
• The thought of leaving an air-conditioned room conjures a sweaty sensation in the armpits and the small of the back.
• We have to explain to acquaintances in Phoenix that practically speaking, summers in Yuma aren’t any worse.
• People in humid regions tell us to quit whining about dry heat.
Stay cool. As best you can.