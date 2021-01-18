The pandemic has taught me about the reading habits of the elected leaders, scientists, doctors, judicial people, commentators and other leading minds of our country.
Zoom interviews done by CNN, Fox, MSNBC and the networks place them in front of bookshelves packed with their legal, medical, political, history and other high-minded volumes.
Call me a cynic, but I wonder if these talking heads really read all those scholarly books, or if part of the reason they have them on their shelves is to impress others.
I was watching one TV commentator not long ago when I did a double-take. I got next to the TV for a closer look at the yellow and black spine of one book crammed into her personal library. The title was what I thought I saw: “Raising Goats for Dummies.”
Now that’s a book I could get into.
If I raised goats.