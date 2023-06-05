We may think of books when we hear the word library.
But Yuma County libraries offer monthly programs that have great educational and/or entertainment value – they’re free. For example:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We may think of books when we hear the word library.
But Yuma County libraries offer monthly programs that have great educational and/or entertainment value – they’re free. For example:
Let’s Have a Drink, a program that shares non-alcoholic cocktail recipes, is Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Foothills Library. How to make a suncatcher will be covered at the Wellton Library the same day and time.
On the 13th the Yuma Main Library will host a counseling session for small businesses at 1 p.m.
Grupo de Danza Rio Colorado, a Mexican folkloric dance group, will perform at various libraries as part of the Summer Reading Program.
Teens can explore career opportunities in the Career Explorer in VR session at various libraries.
The libraries also host monthly book clubs that are open to all readers.
The Somerton and San Luis libraries offer English and citizenship classes, while the Foothills Library will offer a beginner Spanish class June 22 at 11 a.m. Those are just a few examples. To see the full calendar, visit https://yumalibrary.org.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.