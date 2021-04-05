You may have heard the phrase “man bites dog.” My understan-ding is that some newspaper person ages ago coined it to refer to an event that captures public attention far in excess of its significance, only because it is an unusual occurrence.
It may be argued the expression could apply to Major, President Biden’s 3-year-old German shepherd who has gotten national new coverage in the past month for nipping not one but two people on the White House grounds.
Biden sent Major to Delaware for training after the first incident, but apparently the reeducation didn’t stick.
I happened to catch a clip of an interview by “Inside Edition” of Cesar Milan, in which the Dog Whisperer said it is the humans at the White House who need to be trained how to act around Major.
Milan offered to come do the training. Now that would seem to me as unusual as man biting dog.
But maybe it shouldn’t be.