Mayor Marco Bonilla, the mayor of Chihuahua, Mexico, and the city’s council believe music can lead to violence against women.
They have passed a law that provides for stiff fines against bands that play songs that “promote discrimination, marginalization or exclusion of women” in appearances at city-permitted events. Revenue from the fines will go to domestic violence shelters and programs to help battered women.
In a Facebook video, Bonilla said seven of every 10 emergency calls handed by city police involve domestic violence. “Violence against women has reached levels that we can consider a pandemic,” he said.
I suspect that as the city goes about enforcing this law, it will get arguments from the groups it plans to sanction about whether their music really is misogynistic. I haven’t see anything that explains how those debates will be settled. Before a judge, perhaps?
Violence against women obviously isn’t unique to Chihuahua, so it will be interesting to see if other cities in Mexico take up Chihuahua’s idea.