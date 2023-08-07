Mayor Marco Bonilla, the mayor of Chihuahua, Mexico, and the city’s council believe music can lead to violence against women.

They have passed a law that provides for stiff fines against bands that play songs that “promote discrimination, marginalization or exclusion of women” in appearances at city-permitted events. Revenue from the fines will go to domestic violence shelters and programs to help battered women.

