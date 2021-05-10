Santos Gonzalez will find out how popular he’s been as mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
A 2018 law lifted a decades-old prohibition on Mexican mayors seeking re-election. Gonzalez, a staunch ally of Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is running against five other candidates in the June election.
Besides mayors, voters in Sonora will elect a governor and state and federal lawmakers.
One candidate in Sonora, Natalia Rivera, has been the subject of reports on a Mexican news website alleging she engaged in corruption while serving in her prior post in the governor’s office.
The founder of website, Yo Rechazo la Corrupción y la Impunidad (I Reject Corruption and Impunity), has been ordered by prosecutors to take down the articles or risk jail and/or fines.
I follow Mexican elections out of interest in what goes on with our neighbors, and I’ve also found Mexican elections to be quite the spectacle.
Then I saw the U.S. presidential election of 2020 and its aftermath.