Filmmaker Ken Burns lately is turning his focus from historical events to famous people in history.
Earlier this year, PBS aired his documentary series on Ernest Hemingway, and in September it will broadcast a series on Muhammad Ali produced by Burns, his daughter Sarah and David McMahon.
In this age when the popularity of MMA seems to overshadow boxing, the youngest among fans of the martial arts may not know much about Ali.
He was an Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion. The first of his crowns was taken away when he refused to go into the armed forced during Vietnam War. Reinstated in boxing, he won the title two more times.
He proclaimed himself “The Greatest,” and he had legions of admirers. A controversial figure, he had many detractors as well.
The Hemingway series treated the writer even-handedly, recounting his literary achievements but not glossing over his flaws. I’m sure the Ali series will pull no punches either.
I’m looking forward to it.