If you follow events in Mexico, you know killings of cops there, presumably by cartels, have become a frequent occurrence.
Among the latest victims was Manuel Alejandro Ibarra Vizcarra, a police officer in Empalme, Sonora.
Part of what made his story interesting to Mexican news media was that Ibarra was an animal lover who donated to the city’s dog shelter and who once rescued an injured stray canine during a police operation. He also prophesied his own death.
In a social media post last month, he asked that in the event of his death, his family and friends spend their money on food donations for dogs in the shelter, in lieu of “floral arrangements that I’m not going to see, much less appreciate.”
Riding his bicycle in a city plaza Aug. 8, Ibarra, 37, was gunned down by multiple shooters presumably working for a cartel.
As is often the case with news coverage of cartel violence, no details were given about who might have ordered the killing or why.
