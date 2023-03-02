I’ve been spending some of my spare time painting lately. And not the fun kind of painting, with canvases and cool themes. Nope, this is what most would consider to be the boring kind, fixing up some old cabinets and touching up walls in need of TLC.
It’s amazingly satisfying. There is something about getting immersed in a project like this that I love.
And for me, painting is a full contact sport. Every night, I find myself covered in paint, up my arms, all over my clothes … it’s a bit hilarious. I’m not sure how it happens, but the walls look great and I’m a mess!
But the key is good music. I left my phone on random shuffle the other night, and found myself belting out song after song. I don’t think it matters what it is, as long as I can sing along the time flies by.
What music helps you get through those otherwise boring projects, readers? Let me know! Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.