I was on the my usual morning walk in my neighbor-hood last week when I saw up the street a figure sitting on what looked like a Harley in a front yard.
The bike wasn’t going anywhere. Why, I wondered, was it parked within graveled landscaping, instead of rumbling off to wherever its rider wanted to go?
I needed to walk some yards closer before my eyesight allowed me to see the answer for myself.
The “biker” was, in fact, an inflated skeleton – mounted on top of another inflatable made to look like a motorcycle. On the back of the skeleton was a sign that said “Happy Halloween.”
In any place I lived before moving to Yuma, I never saw people make a point of decorating for Halloween.
I wonder if one of the reasons for doing so here is that people are so ready to move beyond summer heat that they embrace any occasion that signifies a cooler season ahead.