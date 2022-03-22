This past Friday evening, news broke that former ESPN reporter John Clayton passed away after a brief illness. He was 67 years old.
Clayton built the foundation of his career as an NFL insider, getting the scoop on the latest trades, free agent signings and draft selections. His career spanned from 1972 covering the Pittsburgh Steelers all the way up until the blockbuster trade involving quarterback Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos this off-season.
As a fan of the NFL for decades, I frequently watched Clayton on television. In my view, more and more sports anchors try to veer off into a grandstanding “look at me” mentality in an attempt to build their personal brand on social media. From my perspective, I don’t think Clayton was cut from that mold, and it is something I appreciated about him.
His personality did get a chance to shine during a weekly segment called “Four Downs” which pitted Clayton against NFL analyst Sean Salisbury in a debate show. Clayton also appeared on a few commercials for ESPN which displayed his comedic side as well. While Clayton is gone, his work at ESPN will not soon be forgotten.