I’m in awe of all that Tom Brady has accomplished in his career as a quarterback, first with the New England Patriots and now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He’s struggling this season but he’s won seven Superbowl rings, has broken most if not all of the passing records, and at 45, he’s lasted longer in the league than other players can dream of playing. He has attached to his name the acronym GOAT – Greatest Of All Time.
But he fumbled the ball, metaphorically speaking, while speaking in a recent podcast, when he compared his beginning a new season of play to going on a military deployment.
Brady has no doubt taken his share of hard hits on the field. But I imagine there are some veterans of real deployments who would be tempted to ask him just when was the last time he got shot at, or how many IEDs have exploded near him.
What’s more, military veterans get paid in the thousands of dollars in a year. Brady takes home millions.