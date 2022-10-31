I’m in awe of all that Tom Brady has accomplished in his career as a quarterback, first with the New England Patriots and now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s struggling this season but he’s won seven Superbowl rings, has broken most if not all of the passing records, and at 45, he’s lasted longer in the league than other players can dream of playing. He has attached to his name the acronym GOAT – Greatest Of All Time.

