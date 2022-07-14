A company in Fort Worth, Texas, is apparently launching a new hard seltzer made out of leftover hot dog water.
According to ABC News 10 in San Diego, Martin House Brewing Company plans to unveil the beverage July 16th during its Glizzy Fest, which a Facebook event page notes is “A Celebration of Hotdogs.”
The drink – called Awesome Sauce: Bun Length – was created with 52 pounds of water previously used to boil frankfurters, ABC notes.
There will also be a special batch of Best Maid Pickle Mustard Beer on tap.
I shudder at the thought of hot dogs in any form. But pickle/mustard flavored beer? I’m somewhat intrigued.
I spent a little time checking out this brewery online, and it’s made a name for itself with unique offerings, such as barbecue sauce-flavored beer, and a pretzel stout made with white chocolate.
And while their concepts might seem a little out there, who knows? They might be delicious. But I think I’m going to pass on the hot dog hard seltzer!