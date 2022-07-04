We’re all so divided on the issues that discourse and debate in this country have risen to levels of hyperbole.
I don’t know who first referred to our system of government as “an experiment in democracy,” but I can’t count the times I’ve heard talking heads on cable news networks repeat the expression and fret about it being endangered.
That makes it sound like our system was cooked up in a laboratory and could be discarded at any time for something else.
I’ve got news: Our system got its start this day 246 years ago, so it’s no longer experimental. We’re committed.
Many times in history we haven’t done what was right by all Americans, but there have always been enough good people among us to fix the wrongs. And going forward, there will always be differences among good people, all trying to make democracy work better.
If we’re going to use an analogy, maybe we should call our system an evolution.
Happy Fourth of July.