The website Borderland Beat, which reports on the topic of drug trafficking, posted an interesting story the other day about “narco-submarines.”
They’re semi-submersible craft used by Colombian smugglers to ferry cocaine across the ocean to Mexico, where that country’s traffickers pick up the baton and carry it on to the United States.
They’re customized vessels with a low profile that make them hard to detect.
The fact that they exist isn’t exactly news – they’ve been around for years – but according to South American military and law enforcement officials, their production and use have increased lately as more smugglers discover their efficiency.
Of course, with their increased use has come an increase in the number of seizures of the submersibles and the drugs they carry by the Colombian and Ecuadoran navies.
Sad to say, there may be no better example than drugs of the forces of supply and demand in the free enterprise system. If people here wanted them badly enough, someone will find a way to deliver them.