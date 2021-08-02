I wondered how long it would take someone to say what Kay Ivey ended up telling reporters recently. The Republican governor of Alabama said it was time to start blaming unvaccinated people for the new spike in COVID-19 cases in her state.
And to think I thought politicians only told the public what it wanted to hear.
But unless I missed something, her comments didn’t provoke near the controversy I thought they might.
I did see one commentator on a cable news network who, while not disputing Ivey’s remarks, said public officials would be best served highlighting the benefits of vaccination, not pointing the finger.
No, I disagree. Gov. Ivey should not be dialed down.
People need to weigh her comments against whatever reasons they have for not getting the shot.
I keep hearing the plague described as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Perhaps it could more clearly be defined as the pandemic of the unvaccinated infecting the unvaccinated.