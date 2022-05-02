I was surfing the Yahoo News feed recently when I stumbled on an article about the Hemingway Sandwich.
It seems Ernest Hemingway liked creamy peanut butter and sliced white onion on white bread. The author wasn’t sure whether the famed novelist invented it, but said he referenced the sandwich in “Islands in the Stream.”
Lillian Stone, the author of the article, felt her stomach doing flip-flops at the thought of the sandwich, but trying it for herself, she discovered that peanut butter and onions complemented one another.
Peanut butter goes well with everything. I’ve had it on celery, apple wedges and banana slices. Who could say no to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup? Then there’s the Goober burger, a popular Midwest concoction consisting of a ground beef patty slathered with peanut butter. You may have favorite combinations of your own.
Some of us peanut butter purists have been known to eat peanut butter straight from the jar, spoon after spoon.
To find out about the Hemingway Sandwich, visit https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/hemingway-famous-sandwich-isn-t-140000162.html