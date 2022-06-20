I must sound like my mouth is full of oatmeal whenever I talk. I get that feeling whenever I call a number for a company or other organization and have to speak into the receiver to choose a department from a menu of options. Maybe you’ve had similar experiences.
I speak as clearly as I can to be understood, but a recorded voice on the other end asks me to repeat myself. So I do, again and again. No matter how much louder and presumably clearer I make myself, I can’t seem to get myself routed to the right place.
To anyone who’s within earshot, I sound like I’m screaming at a person with a hearing problem. I’m reminded to be kind and considerate, when, in fact, I’m raging at a machine that has no feelings.
When all else fails, I’m sent on to someone who takes my call in person. My mood immediately improves. I’m never so relieved to be talking to a live body.