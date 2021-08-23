An invest-igation by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office raised concerns about financial oversight in the Gadsden Elementary School District.
The investigation led to the indictment of Carolina Carrazco, who, as a payroll specialist for the district in 2019, allegedly manipulated the payroll system to prevent deductions from her wages that covered her share of the cost of her medical insurance.
Mindful she’s yet to be convicted of a crime, it’s troubling to consider she would be in the position of the proverbial fox guarding the henhouse.
Perhaps more disturbing is the auditor general’s probe found that Carrazco wasn’t being adequately supervised despite district officials already knowing she similarly rigged the payroll system in 2011 to stop court-ordered garnishment of her pay. If that’s true – again, making no presumption of guilt – why would Carrazco still have access to the system? Some employers would have fired her already.
The auditor general’s office says the district reports having since improved internal financial controls over payroll. Let’s hope.