It that’s time of year again when I see my neighbors getting their trees pruned. And some of them cut off all but the trunk and a few main branches.
Topping denudes a tree of what to my mind is a good-looking canopy. Beside that, the practices stresses it and leaves it susceptible to sunburn and decay – or so I’m told.
I don’t pretend to know a lot about the subject; I just know what I’ve heard from people who are in the business of caring for trees.
One of them told me you shouldn’t cut away any more than 20 percent of a tree’s foliage at any one time. Another told me you can prune a little more, up to 25 percent.
OK, there may be a some quibbling there over a few percentage points, but they have the same basic message: the better part of the tree needs to be left on the tree.