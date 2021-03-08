Among everything here that has been closed or suspended in the pandemic have been the book stores operated by the Friends of the Yuma County Libraries.
The stores, located in the county’s various library branches, sell books donated by the public and books culled from library shelves. Proceeds go toward events held by the libraries.
I love going to Barnes & Noble to check out bestsellers and new releases, but what’s great about going to the Friends stores – or any used bookstore, for that matter – is stumbling on some well-worn literary gem I wouldn’t have known was written.
The libraries have reopened under restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, but the book stores have yet to do so. I think patrons can appreciate the concerns of the Friends of the Yuma County Libraries in keeping them closed indefinitely.
I look forward to going back to the stores once we’re on the other side of the pandemic.