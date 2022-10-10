Watching the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on TV, I saw a story-telling technique I’d seen employed so often in coverage of prior storms.
The reporters don’t just report from dry land. They don waders and slosh and splash their way to the middle of large pools of water, against the backdrop of sheared tree trunks and fallen debris, then start telling us a major storm has blown through.
I gather there’s value in such images, though I think pretty much all of us can figure out for ourselves the weather is bad.
I’m reminded I turned on TV decades ago and watched Dan Rather cover a hurricane. Dan didn’t wait for the storm to blow over. He literally got into its path, reporting its approach as he wrapped his arm around a lamp post to keep from being carried away by fierce winds that were lifting his body nearly horizontally.
On one hand, I admired his enterprising spirit. On the other, I wondered if he had sense to get out of the rain.