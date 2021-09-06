People my age and older no doubt remember Sirhan Sirhan assassin-ated Robert F. Kennedy. It happened in Los Angeles just after Kennedy won the California Democratic presidential primary.
Now some of California’s parole board members are recommending a parole for Sirhan, sentenced to life for the killing.
Some people will argue that having taken a life, having taken RFK from his loved ones, Sirhan should remain in prison for life.
Sirhan should be let go, others will argue, because he’s approaching 80, won’t be around much longer, will likely pose no threat to anyone, and because continued incarceration doesn’t bring back RFK.
Some scholars consider the assassination a precursor to terrorism spawned today in the Middle East: Sirhan, a Palestinian, admitted killing RFK, at the time a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, because of the latter’s support of Israel.
All are valid points to be considered by full parole board and California’s governor.