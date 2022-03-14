I know Russia is proud of the sacrifices it made to help beat the Nazis in World War II. I’ve read the Soviet Union lost upwards of 20 million soldiers and civilians.
But the more you read about that war, you get the impression – I do, anyway – that the Soviet leaders didn’t fight in such a way as to minimize the loss of lives among their own people. They outnumbered and outgunned the enemy, so they could afford to throw their soldiers at the Germans like cannon fodder.
Even before the war, Josef Stalin had purged the lives of thousands in the ranks of his military.
Flash forward to today: Putin is invading Ukraine, much in the tradition of the Nazis. He claims Ukraine is part of the Russia, yet he shows no reluctance to kill Ukrainians, even civilians, to force his will on them.
Though Putin is autocratic, he has become increasingly isolated. Perhaps enough people in Russia will rise up to depose him.