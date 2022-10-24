In a video post on Facebook, former San Luis Mayor Guillermina Fuentes lashed out against a voter law that landed her in the Yuma County jail for 30 days.
The law makes it illegal for anyone but the voter, his or her family member or caregiver to carry the voter’s early ballot to the polls for counting. It aims to prevent electoral fraud.
Fuentes was convicted of illegally delivering four such votes in the city’s 2020 primary election. A school board member at the time of her conviction, she had to resign from that post since her sentence bars her from holding elective office until she completes two years of probation.
Speaking in Spanish in her post, Fuentes called the law “racist” and said it provided long-term political opponents the wherewithal to persecute her.
“This sentence is simply the result of persecution by a prosecutor hungry for political fame, sacrificing me,” she said. “But I want to tell you that instead of bending me, it only makes me stronger.”