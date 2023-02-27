Nieves Riedel is shaking up things as the new mayor of San Luis, Ariz.
At her prompting, the city council lifted city restrictions on the number of taxi cabs that can park at the border waiting for fares. She’s pushing the council to relax city restrictions on residential shade structures. And she plans to review the city’s prior contributions to social service organizations to ensure the money is well-spent.
She also wants to eliminate the city’s paid holiday in remembrance of victims of COVID-19.
Created at the height of the pandemic, the holiday is well-intentioned but opens a can of worms. COVID-19 is so pervasive and common that you likely have had it and so has most everyone you know.
If San Luis memorializes those who died of the coronavirus – tragic as that is – is it also going to have holidays for victims of heart attacks, auto accidents, falls, severe flu, pneumonia – any of which can be fatal?