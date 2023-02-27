Nieves Riedel is shaking up things as the new mayor of San Luis, Ariz.

At her prompting, the city council lifted city restrictions on the number of taxi cabs that can park at the border waiting for fares. She’s pushing the council to relax city restrictions on residential shade structures. And she plans to review the city’s prior contributions to social service organizations to ensure the money is well-spent.

